Just a reminder, don't call 9-1-1 for a raccoon on your property: OPP

There are a number of reasons to call 9-1-1, but a raccoon on your property is not one of those reasons.

Provincial police are reminding people not to use the emergency line for animal complaints.

Norfolk OPP were called Saturday morning over a raccoon on a residential property in Port Dover.

According to police it is not uncommon to receive these types of calls and that people are reminded to call a private animal removal service instead.

It is a long withstanding myth that seeing a raccoon during the day means the animal is sick. While raccoons are most nocturnal it is not uncommon to be seen during the day, especially if there is an available food source nearby.

The OPP wants to remind residents that they do not carry equipment to trap and house live animals.