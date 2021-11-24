Just a reminder, don't call 9-1-1 for a raccoon on your property: OPP
There are a number of reasons to call 9-1-1, but a raccoon on your property is not one of those reasons.
Provincial police are reminding people not to use the emergency line for animal complaints.
Norfolk OPP were called Saturday morning over a raccoon on a residential property in Port Dover.
According to police it is not uncommon to receive these types of calls and that people are reminded to call a private animal removal service instead.
It is a long withstanding myth that seeing a raccoon during the day means the animal is sick. While raccoons are most nocturnal it is not uncommon to be seen during the day, especially if there is an available food source nearby.
The OPP wants to remind residents that they do not carry equipment to trap and house live animals.
-
P.E.I. potato growers seek answers to resolve major trade issue with United StatesThe group representing potato farmers on Prince Edward Island says its members want answers quickly from Ottawa on the decision to suspend all shipments of fresh potatoes from the Island to the United States.
-
Man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery convicted of murderGreg McMichael, the man who pursued Ahmaud Arbery with his son, has been convicted of murder. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on new casesBritish Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax policeA woman who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Dartmouth has died as a result of her injuries.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Truro, N.S. homicide case: Truro policePolice in Truro, N.S. say they have made an arrest in connection to the Troy Whidden homicide investigation.
-
Man attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police say a man was hospitalized after he was attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street Tuesday evening.
-
Rosthern Hospital temporarily suspends some servicesThe Saskatchewan Health Authority is temporarily suspending some lab services at Rosthern Hospital due to renovations.
-
Wind warnings issued for southwest Alberta, gusts carry potential for toppling tall vehicles, trailersEnvironment Canada has issued wind warnings in the southwest corner of the province and the mountain parks as gusts could reach upward of 110 km/h overnight and throughout Thursday and Friday.
-
Ottawa’s top doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids tonightTonight, Ottawa's medical officer of health and CTV News Ottawa will attempt to answer many of the questions and concerns about the vaccine during a special broadcast.