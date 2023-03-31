'Just a sweetheart': Emaciated dog tied to railing with note finds forever home, BC SPCA says

An emaciated dog that was found abandoned in downtown Prince George earlier this year has now found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.

The nine-year-old pit bull formerly known as Rolo now goes by Bosco, and is spending his days watching squirrels and going for car rides.

It's a stark contrast from just a couple of months ago, when a Good Samaritan found the pooch tied to a railing in front of a building with a note on his collar asking for someone to take care of him.

The animal welfare organization says Bosco was in poor health at the time, and immediately rushed to an emergency veterinarian for care.

He received surgery for a large, protruding mass on his leg, which was determined to be benign.

The SPCA adds that while the veterinarian was examining his teeth, three of them fell out. He was also underweight and had ringworm on his face and legs.

While Bosco was recovering, his new owners were anxiously waiting to welcome him into their home.

"We read about Rolo in the news," says new owner Jacki, whose last name the SPCA did not share, in a news release Friday.

"We were just heartbroken for him and knew we had to give him a home."

So once Bosco was ready for adoption, that's exactly what they did.

Jacki has two other rescue dogs named Phoebe and Shakira, and says it took some time for the trio to get acquainted.

"Our two divas are getting used to having a brother," says Jacki. "Shakira was affectionate with him right away. Bosco was a little perplexed by all the kisses he was getting from her."

Bosco has been settling into his new digs for nearly a month now, and is loving his new lease on life.

"He has been just a sweetheart," says Jacki. "We are getting used to his full facewash kisses."

Jacki says one of Bosco's favourite activities is squirrel watching.

"We have one squirrel in our yard that visits our feeder just outside the window," says Jacki. "Bosco sits there and watches him all day."

He's also a fast learner, especially when motivated by treats.

"Bosco will speak, shake both paws and go through all of his tricks before I can even ask him," says Jacki, adding that Bosco has been the perfect addition to their family.

"We are going to do whatever it takes to give him the best life."