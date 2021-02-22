Freezing rain has fallen through the overnight period leaving slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks. Be cognizant of your footing.

Strong winds accompany the warm air today, with gusts approaching 60 km/h at times.Things cool slightly, but remain above the seasonal mark for the better part of the week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny / Wind

High: 5

Evening: -1

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -1

Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4