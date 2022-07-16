Just brew it: Coffee gems in the Queen City worth visiting

As a national coffee competition greets Regina for the first time, the Everyday Kitchen compiled a small map of places they recommend getting a coffee from.

A post shared by SCA Canada (@sca_canada)

The places on their map include The Hampton Hub, Thirty3Coffee, Core Coffee YQR, Happy Hi Coffee, and Café Royale Regina.

Here are some more coffee gems in the Queen city worth checking out.

Greenspot Café, located at 1821 Hamilton St., is a family owned business with a wide selection of coffees as well as a vegetarian menu. Make sure to grab a delicious cinnamon bun while you’re there.

Fix. Coffee, located at 102-2055 Rose St., works with specialty coffees and teas. While you’re there, you can also check out and purchase art from local artists.

Naked Bean, located at 2505 Broad St., offers traditional Italian style espresso and a variety of coffees. They also have in-house baking and light lunches.

With three locations in Regina, Good Earth’s coffee and espresso menu is based on the Italian tradition of espresso drinks. They also proudly serve fresh food and a catering menu. Many of their coffees are Rainforest Alliance Certified.

Located at 3136 13th Ave., 13th Avenue Coffee House features locally roasted Roca Jacks coffee beans as well as several meals. Enjoy your coffee out on their terrace.

Brewed Awakening has expanded to four areas of Regina, with the vision of creating a quality locally owned and operated coffee shop. The original Brewed Awakening is located at 3115 Woodhams Dr.

Did we miss one of your favourites? Let us know by sending us a message.