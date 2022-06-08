'Just can't believe it': Nanaimo restaurant patio destroyed overnight
Carrie Williams, the owner and operator of the Breakfast Nook on Selby Street in downtown Nanaimo, received a rude awaking Wednesday morning after someone destroyed her outdoor patio.
Nanaimo RCMP called Williams around 5:30 a.m. saying that her patio was completely destroyed by most likely a vehicle, and that they were currently canvassing the area, Williams says.
When she arrived at the restaurant to take pictures and clean up, the debris field could be seen all the way down the street.
"There were chairs over by that car, there was stuff down the street to other apartment," Williams told CTV News.
"It was run right over, like run right through, I just can't believe it," she said.
Williams does not believe the incident was malicious and figures it may have been a drunk driver.
The patio cost $1,900 to build and was well used due to limited space inside the restaurant.
So far, there is no surveillance video which captured the incident and Mounties along with Williams are looking for a vehicle with obvious damage.
