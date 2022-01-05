'Just let us know you’re okay': Mother of missing teen pleads for her daughter’s safe return

London police are looking to the public for help finding a missing teenager, as her family pleads for her safe return home.

As she logs into her first Zoom interview, Marjorie Harris has the look of a worried parent.

“She’s very bubbly, she’s very friendly, she loves to draw and sing, and make goofy TikToks,” says Harris as she describes her 15-year-old daughter Alexis, who’s been missing since New Year’s Day.

Marjorie is extremely concerned for her daughter’s safety – who was last seen in the north-west end of the city.

“I went to bed, when I woke up at 7:00 in the morning, I noticed she was not there,” says Harris.

A missing person report was filed with London police.

“While we have received tips in relation to Alexis’ whereabouts, we have yet to locate her so we’re asking members of the public if you know anything at all, if you happen to see her, please contact us,” said London police Constable Sandasha Bough.

Harris says, although her daughter has gone missing in the past, this is the first time she has not contacted the family or been active on social media.

“We’ve been watching her social media everyday to see if she’s been on e-mail or snapchat, there’s a number that changes if she messages anybody – nothing at all.”

Marjorie is concerned about who her daughter may be with and sayspPolice went to one of Alexis’ male associate’s home who she’s been involved with in the past, and neither of them could be found.

As she looks directly into the camera trying to hold back her tears, Harris pleads for her daughter’s safe return home.

“Alexis’ we love you and we miss you very much – just let us know you’re okay.”