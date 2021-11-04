'Just not good enough': Youth climate activists say more urgency needed when setting goals

Young climate protestors in Nova Scotia rallied Wednesday to ask the government for aggressive amendments to a new bill aimed at curbing climate change.

The climate protestors say they’re looking for action, and decisions with measurable outcomes that will alter the path we're on before there's no one left to walk it anymore.

Even with an eight-page paper due later in the day, Dalhousie University sustainability student Ruby Swartz had bigger issues on her mind Wednesday afternoon, namely a rally she was helping to organize in downtown Halifax.

The rally targeted Bill 57, Nova Scotia's new Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act. Activists say it looks good on paper, but targets are too little, too late.

"The reality is, it's just not aggressive enough," Swartz said. "It lacks accountability. Most of the targets are for 2030, which is well after this government is going to be in power."

Meanwhile, eyes around the world have been on the much hyped COP26 UN climate conference in Scotland, which ends on Friday.

Canada pushed carbon pricing, and there was widespread agreement on phasing out coal for the biggest polluters, but as world leaders jet home from the conference, concerns remain that not much will change on a bigger scale.

"Inside COP, there are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously," said climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Later, Thunberg used some stronger language indicative of the growing urgency and passion to save the planet, especially among younger generations.

"Future generations have every right to feel anxiety and fear and concern and to be expressing that in every way possible," says Ray Plourde, the senior wilderness co-ordinator for the Ecology Action Centre.

Veteran environmentalists like Plourde say the deforestation agreement reached in Glasgow is another example of a lofty goal - with a big hole in the middle.

"Unfortunately, it's silent on logging practices, and that includes the use of biomass, which is growing by leaps and bounds," Plourde said.

Sometimes, the issues are even closer to home.

Seventeen-year-old Stella Bowles was announced as an Order of Nova Scotia recipient last year after launching a successful campaign to help clean up the LaHave River, where hundreds had been dumping raw sewage.

Bowles says the time to act was years ago.

"My generation, we might as well start while we're young to create change because we're being left with such a disaster already," Bowles said. "I can't imagine what the world would be like in 2070 if we keep up our habits that we have right now."

Swartz said more immediacy is needed when setting targets.

"We're seeing targets being set for 2070 at COP right now, and it's just too far away," Swartz said. "I don't know how else to put it: that's just not good enough."