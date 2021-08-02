Just over 33,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered last week as city aims for 90 per cent coverage

There was a slight setback Monday in the City of Ottawa's goal to have COVID-19 vaccines in the arms of 90 per cent of eligible residents.

Ottawa Public Health removed more than 4,000 people from the total number of residents with at least one dose on Monday following a data correction.

"As a result of ongoing quality assurance work on vaccination records in COVax, vaccinations previously assigned to Ottawa residents were found to be for people living outside of Ottawa," a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Ottawa on Monday. "These corrections resulted in a small difference in the percent coverage from what we previously reported."

The correction caused the percentage of residents 12 and older with at least one dose to fall from 84 per cent to 83 per cent. Previously counted individuals were removed across all age groups. It didn't have as much of an effect on the number of fully vaccinated residents, however, with that figure rising from 71 per cent to 72 per cent of eligible residents 12 and older.

Vaccine administration has slowed considerably in recent weeks as the vast majority of residents who wanted and were able to get a vaccine have received their doses. Last week, OPH says 33,212 doses were administered in Ottawa pharmacies and vaccination clinics, including 6,018 first doses and 27,194 second doses.

Just three weeks prior, the city set a record of more than 132,000 doses administered in a single week.

The head of Ottawa's vaccination task force, Anthony Di Monte, has said repeatedly this slowdown in administration of vaccines was expected. Several community clinics that were open in July have since closed and health officials have said they are taking a more targeted approach to reach residents who may be facing barriers to receiving a vaccine.

Vaccinations continue to lag among residents 18 to 39, with 12-to-17-year-olds having surpassed both the 18 to 29 and 30 to 39 demographics in second doses as well as first. While the 18 to 39 demographic is the largest in Ottawa by population, the city has struggled to reach more than 75 per cent of residents of those ages.

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 767,352

Ottawa residents with two doses: 661,965

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 72 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 86 per cent (56,878 people)

18-29: 72 per cent (134,316 people)

30-39: 73 per cent (115,828 people)

40-49: 85 per cent (114,821 people)

50-59: 90 per cent (125,302 people)

60-69: 90 per cent (106,791 people)

70-79: 93 per cent (70,805 people)

80 and older: 95 per cent (40,101 people)

Unknown age: 2,512 people

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated