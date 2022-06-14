'Just positive vibes': Self Image Boutique looks to provide unique experience

Matina Assimakopoulos and Anna Tzortzis have opened the doors to what they call Regina’s first selfie museum.

Self Image Boutique features over 20 rooms, each a different theme designed by the pair, which range from local sports teams to seasonal holidays.

“The whole image is just some fun things what we came up with, and our childhood, and kids nowadays, and just different things that we see and think, ‘Hey, that would be a great idea for a room,” said Assimakopoulos.

The rooms have plenty of props, which the owners hope encourage people to have fun and get creative with their shots.

Xristo Assimakopoulos has stopped by with friends, and said the boutique is a good place to go before a night out.

“I’ve had some fun in the Riders locker room, especially after our home game win that we had on the weekend here,” he said. “Coming after the game was definitely something exciting and taking all those funny photos in the locker room was pretty cool as well.”

The owners said the boutique is about more than just getting the perfect Instagram post.

“We have from little ones all the way up to grandparents coming taking fun, positive pictures in fun backgrounds that they don’t have to worry about,” said Matina Assimakopoulos.

“We want people to just be comfortable with who they are, and just positive vibes, good vibes.”

Some rooms and the boutique will change monthly with the holidays, but others will change on a quarterly basis with the seasons.

Going forward, the pair are looking forward to doing private events for groups looking for a fun way to spend time together.

The overall goal is to see the boutique become a franchise.