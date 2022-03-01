'Just pray': Ukrainian Maritimers unite to help their homeland

At the Topaz Transport Office in Hammonds Plains, N.S., Ukrainian Canadians are surrounded by blankets, but finding little comfort.

Their families are in Ukraine, hiding in bunkers, dodging bombs. So they do what they can — gathering goods to send over to help.

“We just want to support them. Help them from here. Because what can we do? Just pray for them,” says Lesia Filippova.

Over roughly three days, a team of volunteers has collected and packaged stacks of medical supplies, clothing and food. Now they’re searching of a warehouse in the Halifax area with a ramp to hold boxes for their ongoing effort.

All of the items will be flown to Poland, and distributed in Ukraine.

Oleksandr Rekhnyuk of Moncton, is going to the Polish-Ukrainian border to volunteer as a driver.

“I must help them. Not just my money, but my person. I must be there,” said Rekhnyuk.

As Hundreds of thousands are running away from danger, some are rushing into it.

Ievgenii Kasianchuk knows people returning to Ukraine to fight.

“Unfortunately,” he said. “It’s my friends or my family.”

Filippova has also heard of people returning to Ukraine to take up arms.

“My friend’s husband. He wants to go to Ukraine to help them, support them to come back there to be with Ukraine’s army,” she said.

But many who are fleeing want to come to Canada. The Conservatives have called for Canada to drop any visa requirements.

“That’s definitely a great idea,” said Marina Petrovska who's in Poland. She’s trying to come to either Quebec or P.E.I., but understands visa applications take time.

“People in Ukraine don’t have that time right now,” she said.

Petrovska speaks Ukrainian, English, Russian and some Polish. She’s on a team of translators publishing news from Ukraine in other languages.

“The more people know the truth. The more help we can get,” she said.