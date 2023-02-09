Just released on drug charges, suspect in Sudbury arrested an hour later with more drugs

A 20-year-old facing drug charges in the Sudbury area clearly didn’t get the message when they were released from police custody this week.

Less than an hour after being freed on bail Feb. 7, they were found in a taxi with a person they were not supposed to have contact as part of their release conditions.

Ontario Provincial Police stopped the taxi around 4:43 p.m. on Highway 17 in Walden for a traffic violation.

“During the investigation, police recognized two of the passengers from a drug-related incident that occurred on Feb. 6,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“The one passenger had been released following a bail hearing at approximately 4 p.m.”

A search of the suspects uncovered 87 grams of suspected fentanyl, 35 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 20 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately 0.5 grams of suspected heroin.

The 20-year-old, from North York, along with a 25-year-old from Manitoulin Island, were charged with violating release conditions and various drug trafficking charges.

As a result of the investigation, two people were arrested and charged. Both appeared in bail court Feb. 8, but this time were remanded into custody.