'Just shocked': Lethbridge mom reacts to son being bitten by stray dog, reminding to train pets

What started as a normal day at summer camp for eight-year-old Saihan Refat quickly turned into a scary situation.

Saihan was playing on the playground at Dr. Gerald Probe School with his summer day camp around noon on Wednesday when he was attacked by two loose dogs.

Police say two dogs were running loose in the school yard when one bit Saihan in the face and then a 17-year-old camp counsellor on the arm when she tried to protect the boy.

Sayma, Saihan's mom, was at home waiting for him to return for lunch when she got the call that her son had been bitten.

“The YWCA staff called me that it was my son and I was just shocked,” Sayma told CTV Lethbridge. “You don’t expect it to be your son.”

Saihan was taken to the hospital and received five stiches on his face, ear and knee.

The 17-year-old female employee was also taken to hospital and released a short time later.

Both youth were part of the neighbourhood play program hosted by the YWCA Lethbridge and District.

“The YWCA Lethbridge and District holds staff and participant safety as a top priority; we are proud and grateful of the quick-thinking response by our staff yesterday,” read a statement from the YWCA.

Sayma said she wants the dog’s owner to be held accountable and the dogs better-trained.

“I will not blame the dog, the dog is like a kid and you have to teach them, the dogs were acting crazy and on the loose,” she said.

As to whether the dogs will be euthanized, Community Animal Services, who are leading the investigation, wouldn’t confirm, but said in a statement, "The dogs have been seized pending further investigation."

Sayma said she doesn't want the dogs to be euthanized, but wants this incident to be a reminder to all pet owners.

“I want all pet owners in the city to train their dogs properly and they should not leave the dogs without supervision so this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” she said.

Saihan is now at home and expected to make a full recovery, according to Sayma.

Following Wednesday’s incident, Sayma says the support shown by the community to her son has been overwhelming.

“People are sending me texts, messages saying that we are praying for your kid and we are really grateful, thank you Lethbridge,” she said.

Community Animal Services continues to investigate.