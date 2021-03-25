'Just support them': Regina restaurant owners urge residents to eat local amid shutdown

Nicky’s Café has been feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic for the past few months.

“As much as the government can help with CERB and wage subsidy and stuff like that, it still doesn't come close to the business we've been losing,” Perry Makris, the owner of Nicky’s Café, said.

On Sunday, restaurants will once again have to close their dining rooms, forcing customers to turn to take-out or delivery options.

“You’ve got to be innovative and create new ways to get your food out there and still trying to break even,” Makris said. “Nobody expects to make any money, especially now with closing and stuff like that. There's only so much take-out you can do.”

To try to help alleviate some of the stress, the provincial government announced it would be capping delivery fees on third party delivery apps – a move the Opposition NDP called for in February.

“I think it's a great initial move by the provincial government, because it is going to help us save some money. Restaurants like [mine] are already trying their best to go through all this tough times, and we all are in the same position at the moment,” Kapil Jaggi, owner of Da India Curry House, said Thursday.

Many restaurant owners say they're thankful for these third-party delivery apps, but they are reminding people there's still a cost associated and that cost impacts their bottom line.

“You're not making any money off these Skip the Dishes orders and more than anything, for me anyways, it’s about exposure. Maybe people who've never dined in Nicky's before, now have a chance to dine out and maybe get some residual business from it,” Markis said.

The pandemic and renovations forced restaurants like Da India Curry House to use third-party apps.

“I know there are different reactions from different people, but I think [the apps] are also hiring local people, local students, who also contribute towards the economy as well,” Jaggi said.

While both owners feel the shutdown will impact their business, they’re hoping people will continue to support them any way they can.

“[If] you want to do that through any of the delivery apps, if you want to go there and pick up the order or if you want delivery, whatever way you can support, just support them,” Jaggi said.