'Just terrified': Local Ukrainians react to Russia-Ukraine tension

As tension between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise, Ukraine-Canadians living in Waterloo Region are becoming increasingly more worried.

“Just terrified,” said Kevin Potoczny who resides in Kitchener.

Potoczny said while his family living in Ukraine are furthest from the Russian border, he said they are still living on edge.

“It doesn’t feel like anywhere is safe. At any moment, the entire Russian invasion can go all across Ukraine in an instant.”

It appears Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to launch an invasion of Ukraine, with more than 100,000 troops positioned around the Russian-Ukraine border. Putin denies any claims.

“It’s not a question of will they invade, they already have, they've been there for years,” said Potoczny. “It’s just a matter of whether or not they’re going to make their presence known in the typical war type style.”

Rev. Myroslaw Tataryn at Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kitchener said the conflict between the two nations isn’t new. He calls it a “frozen war.”

“The people there have been dealing with war for eight years now. For us, it’s more of the same and oh no what else is going to happen, what else can happen.”

“So the situation is frozen, but there is no peace, no peace and no resolution,” Rev. Tataryn said.

Tensions began back in 2014, when Russia took over Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Since then, Canada and other Western countries have deployed armed forces to Ukraine to help with military training.

Leonard Friesen, a Soviet Union Historian at Wilfrid Laurier University, said Canada’s involvement is only making matters worse.

“The idea of placing missiles and weapon systems in Ukraine will be seen as only provocative,” Friesen explained. “For [the West] to stereotype ourselves as innocent when we are knocking at Russia’s borders with military weaponry, and then calling them the aggressors, that is not helpful.”

“We need to re-think our villainizing of people and ask instead, how can we, as Canadians be a positive voice to diffuse conflict, rather than instigate it.”

However, Potoczny said having a Western presence in Ukraine is comforting.

“At least helpful in the sense that someone is there and hopefully they'll be able to do something in case things escalate even more than they already have.”

Meanwhile, a local organization is helping those in Ukraine who have been internally displaced.

The Mennonite Central Committee of Canada is sending care kits to Ukraine. So far, more than 100,000 kits of blankets, relief aid, and hygiene products have been sent out.

“They live in a place that’s a hot spot where there is a war zone, so they have to flee, they have go somewhere else,” John Head, executive director of the organization said. “For people in crisis like that, to know that there are others around the world that hear of their need and respond to that need.”

They’re iving and also praying for peace between the neighbouring countries.

“But at this point in time, that really depends on Russia,” said Rev. Tataryn.