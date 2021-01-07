A family friend says the death of a woman killed early Wednesday morning in the city's Lakeview neighbourhood will be felt by many.

Sixty-year-old Debbie Hollman was found dead by police just after 2 a.m. after officers responded to a reported disturbance at her home in the 200 block of Wakaw Place.

While police have not released her name, a close family friend has confirmed Hollman was the victim.

"She was just very selfless, she’s just such a great person. Super-involved in her kid's lives. Always full of amazing ideas," said the family friend, who requested anonymity.

"She recently just became a grandmother and that’s all she ever wanted so it’s very tragic.”

The friend said Debbie was very involved in the city's sports community.

"Baseball, basketball, University of Saskatchewan, this is a tragedy that’s going to affect a lot of people.”

Kevin Hollman is charged with second-degree murder in her death and the attempted murder of Gary Hollman, 65, who police found seriously injured at the scene.

A 2015 obituary notice lists Kevin as one of Debbie and Gary's three children.

The responding officers Tasered the 34-year-old man while taking him into custody, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

Gary was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition, according to the family friend CTV News spoke with.

The home and the surrounding area were blocked off by police throughout the day on Wednesday as investigators examined the scene.

At one point police could be seen picking a knife and a pair of glasses up off the ground.

The killing and the heavy police presence which followed came as a shock to people who live in the neighbourhood.

"We’ve lived here for many years and there’s been the odd break-in or someone gets something stolen out of their garage, never nothing major like this at all that I have ever known of," Barb Millard said.

"It’s very, very sad and it’s very upsetting. It’s scary," Millard said.

Kevin made his first appearance in court by video on Thursday morning.