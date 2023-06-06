JustCurious: A zipper merging lesson

It’s construction season and that means you’ll likely run across the dreaded zipper merge in the coming weeks.

While it’s a source of frustration for some, SGI says filling up both lanes is the most efficient way to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. It’s right in their driver’s handbook!

How does it work? Well, drivers fill in both lanes and as they approach the closed lane, cars will enter the open lane one at a time, like a zipper on your clothing.

SGI says the zipper merge helps reduce the differences in speed between the two lanes, the overall length of traffic back up and congestion on freeway interchanges.

Highway construction and maintenance vehicles, with their warning lights on, have the right of way. Remember to follow all posted signs in construction zones.