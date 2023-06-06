#JustCurious: A zipper merging lesson
It’s construction season and that means you’ll likely run across the dreaded zipper merge in the coming weeks.
While it’s a source of frustration for some, SGI says filling up both lanes is the most efficient way to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. It’s right in their driver’s handbook!
How does it work? Well, drivers fill in both lanes and as they approach the closed lane, cars will enter the open lane one at a time, like a zipper on your clothing.
SGI says the zipper merge helps reduce the differences in speed between the two lanes, the overall length of traffic back up and congestion on freeway interchanges.
Highway construction and maintenance vehicles, with their warning lights on, have the right of way. Remember to follow all posted signs in construction zones.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morningThe Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as speculation about another rate hike heats up.
-
Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third dayEnvironment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 6 a.m.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meetingThe plant to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.
-
Vigil for Afzaal family hears Islamophobia promises made by province and feds still unfulfilledTwo years after four members of the Afzaal Family were killed in an apparently deliberate attack, words haven’t always translated into action.
-
Lanes closed on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto due to fatal crashOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 404 this morning.
-
Canadian Nuclear Society conference comes to Saint JohnThe 47th annual Canadian Nuclear Society conference is underway in Saint John, N.B.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 174 to close this weekend for LRT workThe city of Ottawa says a portion of Highway 174 westbound will be closed this weekend for work on Stage 2 of LRT.
-
Calgary's Glenbow Museum given $12 million for revitalization effortsThe city's Cultural Municipal Sustainability Initiative had the money set aside for two other projects but one is on hold and the other has been cancelled outright, resulting in council's decision to put the money elsewhere.
-
Calgary city council votes down housing affordability task force's recommendationsIn a narrow vote on Tuesday night, Calgary city council rejected all of the recommendations from its housing affordability task force.