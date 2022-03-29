JustCurious Does Regina have any air raid sirens?

Blaring air raid sirens have become a common occurrence for those living in Ukraine as Russian forces press forward. A few of our viewers, including Larry, were #JustCurious if Regina has any air raid sirens?

The short answer is no. Public Safety Canada (PSC) said they use a national public alert system called “Alert Ready.”

It’s a multi-channel federal, provincial and territorial, all-hazards initiative, used by emergency management organizations country-wide to rapidly warn you about imminent or unfolding threats to life.

You’ve likely heard those alerts on radio, seen them on TV or received a test through your smartphone.

They interrupt regular programming in a set geographic area. That means, if an event is happening in Regina, all users in the immediate area would receive a unique alert and vibration.

PSC said the system plays an important role in keeping you safe.

Local military personel tell me Regina did have sirens but they were removed around the late 1980s, but none remain today.