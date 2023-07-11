JustCurious: Has air traffic over east Regina increased?

Have you noticed an increase in air traffic over parts of the city? Our viewer Jason lives in east Regina and wrote in to find out if air traffic has increased over his part of the city.

The Regina International Airport is currently undertaking renovations to it’s main runway, known as runway 13/31.

If you want to know they’re named, click here.

The runway project has forced the airport to use its secondary runway which runs east to west.

The Regina Airport Authority says all planes must take off and land into the wind which means those planes are travelling over the city instead of to the west and around.

So, yes, there’s been an increase but it’s temporary.