iHeartRadio

#JustCurious How is the number of school days in a year calculated?

A classroom at St. Jerome School in Regina is prepared for the first day of school, on August 31, 2021. (Kaylyn Whibbs/CTV News)

A class from Winston Knoll Collegiate’s development centre was #JustCurious how the number of days they attend class in a school year is determined.

The Ministry of Education pointed to the Education Act, 1995. It said all school division calendars must include a minimum of 950 hours of instructional time scheduled.

That’s the number of hours they said is required for each student to achieve their grade level outcomes.

So, a school division, knowing the number of hours, and taking into account the various holidays on a yearly calendar and professional development days can then determine the start and end dates for each school year.

12