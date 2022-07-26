JustCurious Why do Canadians pronounce Lieutenant Governor the way we do?

His honour Russ Mirasty was installed as Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor in July of 2019. That’s pronounced LEF-tenant, not LOO-tenant.

Many of you were #JustCurious why we, as Canadians, pronounce that rank the way we do. Here’s how it works.

English linguists say it’s a relic of the country’s British imperial history.

The word itself come sfrom the French language for a military officer who is holding the place of someone with a higher rank. Our L.G. is the representative of the Queen.