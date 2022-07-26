#JustCurious Why do Canadians pronounce Lieutenant Governor the way we do?
CTV News Regina Anchor - CTV Morning Live
Darrell Romuld
His honour Russ Mirasty was installed as Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor in July of 2019. That’s pronounced LEF-tenant, not LOO-tenant.
Many of you were #JustCurious why we, as Canadians, pronounce that rank the way we do. Here’s how it works.
English linguists say it’s a relic of the country’s British imperial history.
The word itself come sfrom the French language for a military officer who is holding the place of someone with a higher rank. Our L.G. is the representative of the Queen.
-
Woman found dead at Brockville landfill was from elsewhere in Ontario: policeA woman whose body was found at a Brockville landfill was from elsewhere in eastern Ontario, police said Tuesday.
-
Man arrested following two attempted armed carjackings in downtown TorontoPolice have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in connection with two recent armed carjacking attempts in downtown Toronto.
-
Young driver stopped for travelling 64 km/h over the limit: OPPPolice on patrol in Dufferin say radar clocked a driver travelling 64 kilometres per hour over the limit.
-
Work begins to remove barge stuck in Vancouver's English BayWork is finally underway in Vancouver's English Bay to remove a huge barge that has been washed up on the beach for eight months.
-
'Universal language network' identified in human brains: neuroscientistsNeuroscientists have identified a ‘universal language network’ in the human brain, one that could reveal the basic cognitive processes behind spoken language.
-
‘I hope everyone can experience this magical moment’: St. Agatha grandmother wins lottery for third timeAn 81-year-old grandmother from St. Agatha has once again beat the odds and claimed her third lottery win.
-
-
-