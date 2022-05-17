JustCurious Why do petition presentations in government begin with a 'prayer'

Petitions are common. Perhaps you’ve signed a few along the way. They’re presented on a nearly daily basis during a sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly by Members.

Our viewer, Charles, was watching Question Period and heard the presentation of one such petition and was #JustCurious why they all began with the reading of a “prayer”.

It’s not a religious prayer. It’s an ask. Government officials say the rules and procedures of the Legislative Assembly of this province require petitions to have a prayer.

That prayer is essentially the “ask”. A group collects signatures seeking a desired outcome, right? So, when a member rises to read the petition on behalf of a group, they start with the ask and then move into the why. Here’s what we want. Here’s why we want it.