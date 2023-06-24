#JustCurious: Why the Stamps maintained possession after that mishandled kick-off
CTV News Regina Sr. Producer and Anchor – CTV Morning Live
Darrell Romuld
Are you among the dozens still baffled about that mishandled kick-off toward the end of the first quarter during Saturday's game?
Riders’ special teamer Amari Henderson appeared to touch the loose football as it went out-of-bounds. And he did.
Here’s why the Stamps retained possession: The rule states that a team shall be entitled to possession when a player of the team, while off the ground, knocks or bats the ball directly out of bounds provided he lands in bounds. On the play in question, replay showed that Henderson landed out of bounds.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders won their matchup against the Calgary Stampeders 29-26, improving their record 2-1 on the season.
-
