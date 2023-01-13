'Justice for Angel': Cash reward offered for animal cruelty case

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a case of animal cruelty.

Angel, a one-year-old husky, was severely burned after being reported missing on July 29, 2022.

“No one's been charged. No one's been arrested. And we still don't know who did this,” said WindsOr/Essex Humane Society executive director, Melanie Coulter.

According to the Humane Society, Angel was found that same day, under a bush in the 400 block of Caron Avenue — her entire body covered with severe burns.

She was immediately rushed for medical care but ultimately did not survive her injuries.

“This was a horrific case of cruelty it and it touched those of us who saw her and interacted with her and tried to help her and it's so heartbreaking that we don't know who did this to her,” Coulter said.

Despite ongoing efforts of Windsor police and Crime Stoppers, this case has yet to be solved.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society believes that someone must know what happened to Angel and is asking for them to step forward.

“Someone knows something, and we just hoped that by putting up this reward, we'll get a response,” Coulter explained. “Someone had to have heard this. This did not happen quietly. Very likely there was someone who was present when this happened who hasn't come forward yet and we want them to do that.”

“We're willing to put up a $2,500 reward because Angel deserves justice and if we can get that for her, that's important for the community and important for her.”

Anyone with information is asked to email tips@windsorhumane.org. All tips will be forwarded to Windsor police for investigation, and the reward will be divided among any tipsters whose information leads to charges.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell