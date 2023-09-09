'Justice for Baeleigh Walk' held ahead of trial for woman accused in 2021 impaired driving death

It has been exactly two years since Rochelle Dubois lost her daughter, and the weight of the loss remains heavy on her heart.

The community gathered to honour Baeleigh Maurice's memory, and call for action in the "Justice for Baeleigh Walk."

"I just want to get it over with, so I can go home and cry," said Dubois, reflecting on the difficult journey she’s endured.

Taylor Kennedy is the woman charged with the fatal accident that claimed Baeleigh's life.

Kennedy's pickup truck struck Baeleigh at a marked crosswalk in Saskatoon while the nine-year-old was riding her scooter to Mayfair Community School.

Kennedy faces an impaired driving charge, as police found her with concentrations of THC in her blood above the prescribed limit.

Despite the evidence, she has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"I encourage as many people as possible to show their support, and honestly, I hope that she admits to what she did, or at least serves her time if she doesn't," remarked Summer Pearcey, a longtime friend of Dubois

After a painstaking two-year wait, the court case is set to begin in a month, providing a glimmer of hope for Dubois and the community that they may receive closure from the legal proceedings.

"I just hope the trial plays out in court,” she said. “So everything can be exposed."