Nanaimo-born musician Allison Crowe’s rendition of Leonard Cohen’s classic song Hallelujah will be featured in Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated director's cut of the Justice League movie.

The song has a deep connection to the famous director and his family. It was Snyder’s daughter, Autumn’s, favourite song before she took her own life in 2017.

“I’m incredibly honoured to have been asked to do this,” said Allison Crowe, talking on the phone with CTV News from her home in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, on Monday.

“I recorded a new version of the song specifically for this, for Autumn, as a dedication,” Crowe added.

Crowe has had a long friendship with the Snyder family and sang Hallelujah at Autumn’s funeral.

Snyder has been a fan of Crowe's music for over a decade and wanted to put her version of Hallelujah into his 2009 film, Watchmen, but ended up using Cohen’s original instead.

Crowe had a small cameo in Snyder's 2013 film Man of Steel during a bar scene which was filmed just south of Nanaimo. That historic pub has since been destroyed in a fire.

After his daughter’s tragic death, Snyder walked away from his work on the original Justice League film, which received mixed reviews when it was released in 2017.

Fans of the DC Universe began an online campaign for the "Snyder Cut" of the film to be released.

The upcoming film is dedicated to Snyder’s daughter, Autumn, and Crowe says her version of Hallelujah is expected to be played at the end of the movie.

Justice League: The Snyder Cut is expected to be released on March 18 and will be available on Crave.