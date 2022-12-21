Justin Bieber slams H&M 'trash' merchandise featuring his image
Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion retailer had not obtained his approval.
"The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it," Bieber wrote in an Instagram story on Monday, encouraging his 270 million followers not to buy it.
H&M said separately that it had removed the Bieber-related products from sale and they no longer appeared available in its online stores.
"We have followed all approval stages, but while we are still checking this with all concerned parties, items have been removed from selling," an H&M spokesperson said in a written comment to Reuters.
The online store of the world's second biggest fashion retailer is offering hoodies, t-shirts and sweatshirts with pictures of Bieber or quotes from his lyrics such as "I miss you more than life" from the song "Ghost" for prices between 79.99 and 349 Danish crowns (US$49.80-$114).
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Kirsten Donovan
-
Guelph/Eramosa to charge repeat bylaw offendersGuelph/Eramosa Township has voted in favour of charging bylaw re-offenders for non-compliance.
-
OPP arrest man in connection to over $100,000 cash stolen from Goderich, Ont. homeA 41-year-old man from Goderich has been arrested in connection to a break-in which saw over $100,000 in Canadian currency stolen from a Goderich, Ont. home.
-
Two Saskatoon men charged after a high-risk searchSaskatoon Police Service have charged two 33-year-old men with over 70 charges after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Negotiations for Wasaga Beach land sale end without agreementThe Town of Wasaga Beach and Bayloc Developments Inc. have ended negotiations for the sale of town-owned land at the beachfront after failing to agree on the timeline for the project.
-
20-year-old fatally shot in Scarborough last week identified by policePolice have identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough last week.
-
Manitoba man receives $500 bid for two bags of chips, including BuglesA Manitoba man has received a $500 bid for two bags of chips no longer available in Canada that he’s auctioning off to help those in need.
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patientsOntario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-