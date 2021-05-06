Justin Bieber will perform in Ottawa in March 2022

Justin Bieber is planning to take the stage at Canadian Tire Centre next spring, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the superstar to postpone two concerts in Ottawa and across Canada.

The Grammy award-winning global superstar has announced the dates for his rescheduled Justice World Tour, with a stop in Ottawa set for Monday, March 28.

Bieber was originally set to perform at Canadian Tire Centre on Sept. 1, 2020, but the concert was rescheduled to July 5, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The continuing COVID-19 restrictions forced organizers to move the tour to 2022.

Ticket information for the Canadian dates, including the Ottawa stop, will be announced soon.

Bieber will perform in Toronto on March 29 and the Bell Centre in Montreal on March 29. Bieber will return to Toronto for two shows at Scotiabank Arena on June 7 and 8, 2022.