Justin Evans death likely not a homicide, investigators say

Police confirmed on Wednesday they do not believe they are investigating a homicide surrounding the death of Gravenhurst man, Justin Evans.

Evan's body was discovered by a hiker nearly six months after the 22-year-old man disappeared.

His remains were found in the small community of Kilworthy, south of Gravenhurst in May.

Police said they don't believe Evans met with foul play.

"We have not come to a final conclusion yet, but we are conducting a death investigation on behalf of the coroner," Det. Matt Watson said.

Police charged 70-year-old Kenneth McKinney of Gravenhurst with obstructing justice. He was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

Investigators have yet to release the details surrounding Evans' death.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is leading the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.