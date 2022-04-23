Justin Trudeau, Brian Bowman talk Winnipeg Transit, North End Sewage Treatment Plant

Winnipeg Transit and the North End Sewage Treatment Plant were among the topics discussed when Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman sat down with Canada's Prime Minister.

The Winnipeg mayor met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday afternoon following the announcement the former Hudson's Bay Company building would be gifted to Southern Chiefs' Organization.

READ MORE: Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation

Bowman took to Twitter following the meeting, saying he discussed the need for tri-level support to modernize Winnipeg Transit, and the Phase 2 upgrades to the North End Sewage Treatment Plant.

A release from the Prime Minister's office says Trudeau, "reiterated his support for advancing infrastructure priorities in Winnipeg, notably for public transit and waste management."

The Prime Minister also spoke with Bowman regarding the city's close ties to Ukraine and the efforts to bring Ukrainians to Canada.

Thanks for the consistent and strong collaboration @JustinTrudeau. Was pleased to sit down and chat about the state of our democracy as well as the need for tri-level support to modernize @winnipegtransit and Phase 2 upgrades to the North End Sewage Treatment Plant. https://t.co/OUf9rU2vOe

Bowman thanked the Prime Minister on social media for his "consistent and strong collaboration."