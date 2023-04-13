Justin Trudeau expected to discuss grocery rebate, affordability issues during Regina visit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Regina on Thursday where he will make multiple stops around the Queen City promoting the 2023 federal budget.

Trudeau’s first stop is expected to be at a Co-op grocery store at 11:15 a.m. where he will discuss the federal government’s grocery rebate first announced in the 2023 budget.

“He will meet with families and employees to discuss the Grocery Rebate delivered by Budget 2023—A Made-in-Canada Plan: Strong Middle Class, Affordable Economy, Healthy Future,” according to the Prime Minister’s itinerary for Thursday.

Around 11:45 a.m. Trudeau will be making an announcement on budget measures that will make life more affordable for all Canadians, a post on his website said.

That will be followed at 3 p.m. with Trudeau taking part in a Budget 2023 town hall with students and community members at the First Nations University of Canada.

