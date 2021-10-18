Jyoti Gondek elected as Calgary's first female mayor

Jyoti Gondek has been declared as Calgary's next mayor, making her the first female to be elected to the office.

"My heart is full at the thought of how much love and support I have received, not only from the day I announced, but all the way up to today," she said in her victory speech. Gondek thanked her 1,200 volunteers, as well as her family.

"Please know all of your sacrifices did not go unnoticed, thank you for taking this journey with me, for caring about me and believing in me," she said.

"This election is also about my dad, who left us far too early. It was actually his unfinished community service that I picked up in 2003 that has brought me to this point in my life."

She served one terms as the Ward 3 councillor before running for mayor. Prior to her time on city council, Gondek volunteered with the Northern Hills Community Association and served as a citizen member on several municipal committees.

She holds a PhD in urban sociology and, before entering politics, worked at the Westman Centre for Real Estate Studies at the University of Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business.

Gondek said she looks forward to working with the newly elected council and other levels of government.

"Now we turn to that focus on the mission of service, to build a stronger city," she said.

"I'm very excited about this prospect of creating a new team, one that prioritizes the well-being of Calgarians, through ensuring that we understand our collective strength. Your new council will pull together around a common vision that makes us more resilient as a city. We will set the bar high to deliver on your expectation and we will remain accountable to all of you."

In his concession speak just after 9 p.m., Gondek's main rival, Jeromy Farkas said she had earned the trust of Calgarians.

Calgary - thank you. I love you.

Congratulations to @JyotiGondek and @AmarjeetSohiYEG on their election as mayors of Alberta’s Largest cities.



Thank you as well to all of those who put their names forward for election. 1/4

