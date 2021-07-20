K-Country parking passes bring in $6.2M in first weeks
Nearly 100,000 Kananaskis Country parking passes have been sold since the program started in June, bringing in $6.2 million in revenue for the province, officials revealed on Tuesday.
As of July 19, a total of 96,816 passes have been sold, which includes 37,327 single and multi-day passes, and 59,489 annual passes.
All vehicles stopping in Kananaskis Country, a popular area west of Calgary, are now required to have a pass, which sells for $15 per day, or $90 for the season for personal vehicles.
Passes are available online or at visitor information centres in K-Country.
Fines for not purchasing a pass are $150 for personal vehicles and $350 for commercial vehicles.
More information on the pass is available online.
