K-Country parking passes bring in $6.2M in first weeks

Nearly 100,000 Kananaskis Country parking passes have been sold since the program started in June, bringing in $6.2 million in revenue for the province, officials revealed on Tuesday.

As of July 19, a total of 96,816 passes have been sold, which includes 37,327 single and multi-day passes, and 59,489 annual passes.

All vehicles stopping in Kananaskis Country, a popular area west of Calgary, are now required to have a pass, which sells for $15 per day, or $90 for the season for personal vehicles.

Passes are available online or at visitor information centres in K-Country.

Fines for not purchasing a pass are $150 for personal vehicles and $350 for commercial vehicles.

More information on the pass is available online.