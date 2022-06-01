K-Days announces Indigenous Experience, concert lineup, and new rides

With K-Days set to return in 2022 after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, organizers have formed a partnership that will see Indigenous culture represented at the festival.

On Wednesday, Explore Edmonton announced that a three-year Memorandum of Understanding had been signed with the Indigenos Edmonton Entertainment Group.

The IEEGA was launched last November to create a platform for Indigenous events and entertainment.

“Our newly formalized partnership with IEEGA is an important step forward as we begin to reimagine what K-Days can offer to our community,” said Arlindo Gomes, Vice President, Business Development and Venues at Explore Edmonton. “Our goal is to see the Indigenous Experience at K-Days play a role in reconciliation, education, and celebration of Indigenous cultures and history in Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada.”

The Indigenous Experience will be located in Hall C of the Edmonton EXPO Centre, and will feature Indigenous food and performance. There will be an Indigenous art walk, and a display called From Seed to Heart - medicines from long ago.

“We believe in creating a strengths-based model, to lift our people up and contribute in a positive way, changing the negative dichotomies that were created through systematic racism,” said Melanie Omeniho, Vice President of IEEGA.

CONCERT LINEUP RELEASED

In addition to announcing the new partnership with IEEGA, the free concert lineup for the North Stage was also unveiled on Wednesday. There are events on the stage each day of the 10-day festival, and the majority of the lineup consists of Canadian performers.

Grammy nominated artist Steven Lee Olsen, July 22.

Canadian rapper Classified, July 23.

Country music star Jade Eagleson, July 24.

Indigenous rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, July 25.

Longstanding rock band, Streetheart, July 26.

Canadian electronic pop star, Kiesza, July 27.

Elvis impersonator, Steve Michaels and Johnny Cash impersonator David James and Big River, July 28.

Celebrating Pride Day, American artist Crystal Waters, July 29.

Vancouver rock band, Marianas Trench, July 30.

TBD, July 31.

OLD FAVOURITES AND NEW ADDITIONS

Thrill seekers will have the chance to ride two new rides on the midway, including a double decker merry-go-round, and The Dizzy Dragon. Other new offerings include Baconfest, a vintage and outdoor market, and a celebration of French culture. There will also be lots of familiar offerings, like the Kids Zone and Super Dogs.

The Edmonton EXPO Centre will also play host to a number of other events during K-Days, including the Imagine Monet exhibition and the Edmonton Stingers basketball team will wrap up their home season with games on July 23 and 27.

WELCOMING THE COMMUNITY

Admission prices will be cheaper than in recent years in order to make the festival accessible to more Albertans.

“The cost of everything from food to fuel has been increasing,” said Gomes.

“That’s why we have significantly reduced our admission price for adults, youth, and seniors for this year's K-Days.”

A 10-day admission pass will also be offered for $29.99 for those who want to experience the festival on multiple days.

This will be the first K-Days to be organized by Explore Edmonton after Northlands ceased operations last year.

“K-Days is an iconic Edmonton event, bringing with it an annual economic impact of $70 million to the city,” said Traci Bednard, President and CEO of Explore Edmonton. “We know that K-Days evokes so many memories for Edmontonians; it is something our community can rally around and look forward to. We are thrilled to be able to bring that back.”

The group is currently developing a strategic plan to reimagine the festival over the next decade.

The 2022 edition of the festival runs July 22-31.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli.