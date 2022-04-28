K-Days organizers launch public input survey as festival prepares to return after COVID-19 hiatus

After a two- year hiatus due to COVID-19, the organizers of K-Days are hoping to bring the festival back to Edmonton bigger and better than ever.

Explore Edmonton is currently looking for feedback from Edmontonians to revitalize the fair.

Members of the public can go online for the next three weeks and fill out a short survey to give their feedback on the event. Explore Edmonton is also conducting one-on-one interviews and focus groups to get a broader understanding of what people want to see at K-Days.

“Every iconic event finds a way to stay connected and relevant in their community. We know there’s always something more that you, as a community, are looking for. This process will begin to help us find the ways to make this your fair, and something that better serves your needs and desires,” said Traci Bednard, President and CEO of Explore Edmonton.

“K-Days represents the spirit of community here in Edmonton, and Edmonton is changing. Our population has grown to over a million people, with newcomers arriving from across the country and around the world. We’re confident that we can keep up with the expectations people have for a vibrant summer fair and continue delivering experiences the whole community is wowed by,” said Arlindo Gomes, Vice President, Business Development and Venues at Explore Edmonton.

Feedback from the survey will be used to create a strategy that will shape program elements for the festival for the next decade.