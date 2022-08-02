K-Days organizers 'really happy' with 700K attendance
K-Days organizers say 760,889 people attended the festival, up eight per cent from the last time it was held in 2019.
This year also marks the first year the event was held by Explore Edmonton, which took it over last July after Northlands was dissolved.
"If we look at 2019, the last year K-Days was held, as a baseline for attendance numbers, we are really happy with the turnout for our first year. It's clear the community was excited to be back at K-Days," said Arlindo Gomes of Explore Edmonton in a written release.
“We were very intentional about including more community partners in our programming this year and we think that helped as we welcomed back Edmontonians.”
One of the highlights of this year’s event was the Indigenous Experience, hosted by the Indigenous Edmonton Entertainment Group, which included vendors, entertainment, and educational experiences.
Explore Edmonton also partnered with 76 other community groups, including La Cité Francophone, Action for Healthy Communities, and Edmonton Ski Club.
Explore Edmonton is currently working on a strategy to improve K-Days over the coming years.
