K-Days returns Friday after 2-year hiatus

K-Days kicks off in Edmonton on Friday, and organizers are excited about bringing the event back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Explore Edmonton, the group that took over the event after Northlands was dissolved, says it has partnered with a number of groups to bring new experiences to the fair.

“In Hall C our Indigenous programming is happening this year and we’re really looking forward to that. Baconfest has relocated their event to the exhibition grounds for K-Days. We’ve partnered with Grindstone Theatre of Jason Kenney’s Hot Boy Summer on the final weekend, we have a maker fair La Cité francophone is also doing some programming with us, we’ve really invited a lot of our Edmonton community,” said Arlindo Gomes of Explore Edmonton.

This is the first year for the Indigenous Experience, which will feature Indigenous food, performance and art. It will be curated by the Indigenous Edmonton Entertainment Group.

“They’re creating the programming with their community, for their community, for us to be able to experience it through their lens,” said Gomes.

“We want that relationship and partnership to grow over the next few years, and we want that program to be elevated even more, because I think there’s so much to learn about our history and I think that’s a great way to do it.”

Gomes says they’ve also made a conscious effort to put ticket prices down this year to make K-Days affordable to everyone.

“We’ve reduced by 25 per cent our adult admissions, from $20 to $15, we’ve also introduced lower pricing for youths at $10 and seniors $10. I don’t think K-Days has ever done that in its history, reduced prices.”

Parking is available on site, and festival goers can also use the LRT to get to the grounds.

K-Days runs July 22-31.