K+S aims to double annual potash production at Sask. mine

K+S Potash Canada (KSPC) hopes to double annual production at its Bethune, Sask. mine from two million to four million tons over the next few decades as part of a long-term growth plan, announced on Wednesday.

KSPC said currently it is navigating through a feasibility stage while mapping out future milestones of growth and timelines for supporting projects.

“Optimizing our business at [the] Bethune mine enhances the strong position of K+S as an internationally-oriented producer of minerals critical to agriculture and other industries,” Holger Riemensperger, the chief operating officer of K+S Aktiengesellschaf, said in a release.

“Saskatchewan has the food, fuel and fertilizer the world needs and we are thankful for partners like K+S who will continue to play an important role in sustainable food security conversations worldwide,” Premier Scott Moe said in a news release.

Part of the plan includes adding more employees.

KSPC is looking to employ people in various engineering, IT, operations, trade and supporting roles.

The company said its longer-term outlook is to hire more than 100 additional employees as new systems are established.

Currently, KSPC employs more than 400 people at the Bethune mine northwest of Regina.