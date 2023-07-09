K-W and Area Bug Club puts on Volkswagen Beetle car show

Volkswagen Beetles of all shapes, sizes, colours, and ages were out on display for a very unique car show on Sunday.

The K-W and Area Bug Club hosted their 41st annual Bug Out Car Show at the K-W Optimist Club Park in Heidelberg.

"Economic cars," owner Ber Felz said. "Easy on gas, and Volkswwagen just took off."

More than 100 Bugs gathered for what organizers call the longest running Beetle showcase in Canada.

"We have 176 registered cars," said Jennifer Dziuba, director of the club. "Flash the peace sign and it's all about that culture of inclusivity and joy.

"Our interest is always going to be to keep these vehicles running and on the road."

With some dating back to the 1950s, more than a dozen classes of Volkswagen models and affiliates were on display.

While most vehicles were there to be admired, some were for sale.

"I've seen them commanding $50,000 and more for very clean, vintage models," said Steve Hill, president of the club. "As long as they're selling gasoline, there will be Beetles on the road."

Owners drove from all across Ontario and even in parts of the United States to make the Sunday show.

"It's going to be forever," said owner Stuart Martin. "It's going to be longer than I live. They're just a fun car to have."