K-W Canadian Blood Services asks regional residents to donate as ‘inventory reaches levels of concern’

There is an urgent appeal for the gift of life. Canadian Blood Services says it needs more donations in Waterloo region because their blood inventory has dropped to a concerning level.

Saturday was Teresa Palmer’s 95th time donating blood.

"I think it's fantastic! It means a lot to give to someone who needs it,” she said. “There's always a need for blood and they can never stress that enough."

She says her husband was one of the main motivators to roll up her sleeve and donate after he marked his 80th blood donation and now Palmer has surpassed that.

"I think it was more of a challenge because now I've surpassed him. I was always trying to get up close to what he donated but I think those can do when they can and it's just a matter of keeping the word out there that it's needed whenever they can donate."

Palmer, along with other donors, gave blood at Canadian Blood Services in Waterloo this weekend at a time when inventory had reached what the agency calls concerning levels. Many blood types are needed, especially O-Negative, O-Positive, B-Negative, A-Negative and A-Positive.

"So, nationally we like to have five to eight days of blood on hand and right now, in most blood types, we're seeing two to three days. So definitely concerning," said Gina Leyva, associate director of donor relations.

Canadian Blood Services is struggling to meet the demand of patients needing blood donations, saying Ontario needs to fill 5,000 appointments to meet sufficient inventory levels for the rest of the month.

"This year seems different and it might be COVID-related [or] it might just be behaviour related and folks just not understanding the need or realizing the importance of their blood donations,” Leyva said.

She says they have seen a drop in the number of donors recently, citing the expected summer decline, vacations and increased travel all played a part in the lack of donors in the area.

"The need is greater. There are more accidents and more people on the road and more people out and about on vacation and then less people donating for all those reasons too,” said Leyva. “People are not remembering to book an appointment because they are with their family so less people donating. More reasons why someone would need a blood donation."

She adds the recent changes to their clinic times could also play a part in the dwindling number of donors.

"Thursdays we were open in the afternoon and now we're open in the morning and we literally have, you know, 50 per cent of our donors coming in that day, which is a huge concern and not typical for the Kitchener-Waterloo region."

Meanwhile, fifth-time donor Mary Stolch says as long as she is able to, she will be back in the chair as often as she can to give blood to those who need it.

"Well, they call it the gift of life and I really believe it is so important. It doesn't bother me, like I am not squeamish, so why not?"

As for local opportunities to donate, KW’s Canadian Blood Services is looking for more donations ahead of the upcoming August long weekend. Appointments are required and new and returning donors are asked to book and keep their donation appointments.