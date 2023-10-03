K-W Oktoberfest in need of sign carriers
K-W Oktoberfest is searching for kids between the ages of 12 and 17 to act as sign carriers for the parade.
The festival said it is very short on volunteers for the position.
Sign carrier volunteers will need to meet at the Church of the Good Shepherd 116 Queen St. N., Kitchener, at 6:45 a.m. on the day of the parade. Volunteers will be given a dirndl or lederhosen to wear for the parade. Sign carriers will be working in pairs, carrying 8 foot by 2 foot signs in front of each participating group in the parade.
Volunteers will be bused back to the church after the parade. Pretzels, pizza, and water will be available for the volunteers following the parade. They will be available for pick up by noon.
Students who volunteer can collect community service hours.
Interested teens can sign up here.
-
'It hurts the whole family': Riders look to honour George Reed's legacy at next gameOn Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field at Mosaic Stadium for their first game since the legendary George Reed passed away.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelterOne person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
-
The Village of Manotick might get a StarbucksThere is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey gameA Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near SookeA 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
More blue-green algae found in a local reservoirBlue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the Conestogo Lake reservoir.
-
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 monthsProvincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working thereTwo Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
Canada falling behind in clean agriculture investments: reportA new report published by RBC shows Canada’s agricultural producers aren’t getting the same support in embracing climate-smart agriculture as in other top food producing countries.