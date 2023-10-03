K-W Oktoberfest in need of sign carriers

K-W Oktoberfest is searching for kids between the ages of 12 and 17 to act as sign carriers for the parade.

The festival said it is very short on volunteers for the position.

Sign carrier volunteers will need to meet at the Church of the Good Shepherd 116 Queen St. N., Kitchener, at 6:45 a.m. on the day of the parade. Volunteers will be given a dirndl or lederhosen to wear for the parade. Sign carriers will be working in pairs, carrying 8 foot by 2 foot signs in front of each participating group in the parade.

Volunteers will be bused back to the church after the parade. Pretzels, pizza, and water will be available for the volunteers following the parade. They will be available for pick up by noon.

Students who volunteer can collect community service hours.

Interested teens can sign up here.