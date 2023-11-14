K-W Santa Claus Parade dealing with volunteer shortage this

The Lions Club of Kitchener is low on volunteers for the 2023 K-W Santa Claus Parade this Saturday.

The Lions Club has helped run the festive event for about 15 years.

Organizers said they typically have more than a hundred volunteers but this year they only have about 65.

The chair of the parade, Jack Bishop, worries this year won’t be as big of a parade as usual because of the volunteer shortage.

“We would have to shrink. We won't have as many characters in costume so it won't be as attractive to the children,” Bishop said.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and will go along Weber Street from Fredrick to Erb Street.

Bishop said he’s hoping more people will come forward to volunteer before then.

“I would take them Saturday morning if they walked in – if we needed them,” said Bishop.

It’s all for a good cause. Volunteers collect donations for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, toys for the Knights of Columbus’ Toy Drive, and warm clothing on behalf of the Sanguen Health Centre.

Proceeds from the parade will also help pay for the parade itself and also go towards Lions Club causes like the guide dog program for those in need.

“They’re good people,” said volunteer Martin Udvari, who has helped out for several years.

He said his favourite part is seeing the crowd.

“The smiles and they're all waving and carrying on,” Udvari said.

Volunteers of any age are needed to wear costumes or to hold signs and help guide the parade.

Those interested in volunteering can do so on the Lions Club’s website.