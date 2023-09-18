K-W Siskins pay homage to Tyson Downs in season opener

The K-W Siskins kicked off their season by paying homage to a fallen teammate.

Tyson Downs, 18, died unexpectedly in July. The cause of his death has not been publically released.

During the Sunday game, the Siskins collected flowers, retired his number, and presented a $2,500 cheque to Owen Sound Minor Hockey Association on behalf of Downs and his family.

Entry into the Sunday game at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex was free. The Siskins went on the beat the Caledon Bombers 2-0.