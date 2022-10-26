K9 calendar features Essex County OPP dog 'Maximus'

A local top dog is being showcased in an upcoming calendar for charity.

Essex County OPP canine Maximus is Mr. November in the seventh annual OPP Canine Unit Calendar.

The OPP canines put their best paws forward in the seventh annual OPP Canine Unit Calendar, with proceeds going to support charities.

Maximus is a seven-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix who works alongside 16-year veteran constable Milan Matovski. In October 2020, Maximus reached the milestone of his 100th capture with the Essex County OPP.

Police say the K9 unit has been supporting frontline and specialized policing functions to keep Ontarians safe for more than 50 years. Handlers and their canines provide assistance with search and rescue, tracking wanted persons, detecting narcotics, and searching for firearms, explosives and physical evidence.

The calendar features 24 photos, with canines from around the province showcasing their specialty, location and role.

July's canine, six-year-old Kilo from London, is seen being lifted onto his handler's shoulder using the carry method - a move that allows canines to be comfortably carried over dangerous grounds.

In March you will meet five-year-old Mane from Orillia, an explosives detection canine who uses his keen sense of smell to identify an explosive device under a vehicle during a training exercise.

August's model, is seven-year-old Dance from Sault Ste. Marie.

All proceeds from the 2023 OPP Canine Unit calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of The OPP Museum. The charities thank everyone for their generosity as last year's calendar sales raised more than $42,900 for these worthy causes.

Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shopp at oppshop.on.ca.