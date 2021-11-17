K9 search leads to arrest of two suspects after vehicle stolen from Lakeshore
Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle in Lakeshore and crashing into a ditch before fleeing the scene.
Police say around 1:33 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the OPP Lakeshore detachment responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle.
Police were informed by the vehicle’s owner that it was in a ditch on Lakeshore Road 213 and two suspects fled on foot.
A number of OPP officers responded to the area to assist including members of West Region Canine Unit (K9) and the Emergency Response Team (ERT).
After a K9 search of the area, police found and arrested two men from Windsor.
A 40-year-old man and a 31-year old man have each been charged with:
- Theft under $5,000 of a motor vehicle S.334(b) of the Criminal Code
- Mischief under $5,000 S.430(4) of the Criminal Code
Police say both of the accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court next month.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
