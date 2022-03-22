K9-unit tracks Innisfil suspect accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle
A driver accused of fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle in Innisfil Sunday afternoon faces several charges after police say the K9 Unit found him after a four-kilometre search.
South Simcoe Police report officers pulled the driver over in the area of Leslie Drive and Willard Avenue after noticing the licence plate didn't match the vehicle description.
Police say the driver took off at a "high rate of speed."
Officers didn't pursue in the interest of public safety but later found the vehicle abandoned behind some model homes in the area of 6th Line and Angus Street.
They called in the K9 Unit for help tracking the suspect, who was located on the side of nearby railroad tracks and placed under arrest.
Police say the suspect vehicle was stolen from another jurisdiction.
They charged a 23-year-old Innisfil resident with flight from police, dangerous operation, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
The accused was released from police custody with a future court date.
