K9 unit tracks suspected impaired driver hiding in outbuilding in Innisfil after crash
The police K9 unit helped track down a suspected impaired driver in Innisfil accused of running from a crash scene and hiding from officers in an outbuilding.
South Simcoe Police say officers responded to reports about a possible drunk driver who drove into a ditch on Shore Acres Drive near Yonge Street Monday night.
The driver ran from the scene through a farm field but was found by the police dog, the release states.
Police charged the 33-year-old Sunderland man with impaired operation, operation while impaired with excess blood alcohol, resisting arrest, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
His licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The accused was released from police custody with a future court date.
