Kadri to bring Stanley Cup to London

It’s big news for hockey fans and a major boost for London’s Muslim community.

CTV News has learned that London-bred NHL superstar Nazem Kadri will bring the Stanley Cup to London this month.

His family and friends couldn’t be more proud.

"We’re proud of Nasem, proud of his journey," said Mo Haidar, Kadri’s brother in-law. "It’s almost so surreal for his family and his friends,” he added. Haidar is a member of Kadri’s charitable foundation and sits on the organizing committee for an upcoming parade.

He has confirmed Kadri will host the Stanley Cup in London onSaturday August 27.

A parade will depart at noon that day from the London Muslim Mosque. It will make its way east along Oxford St., then turn south on Richmond, and finish at Victoria Park. Fans can line the parade route, take in the celebrations, and offer their congratulations, said Haidar.

"Nazem will speak, he’ll be there with the cup so people can see it. People are encouraged to come out there and have a look and see the Stanley Cup first hand."

Kadri, a former London Knight, became the first Muslim to win the Stanley Cup when the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup finals this year.

"It’s a huge deal for not just the Muslim community in London, but the Muslim community as a whole," explained Haidar.

"The younger generations, and the youth coming up, it just shows that not only Muslims, but any group of minorities that anything is achievable. If you really have passion and you really want to achieve something, Nazem is a great example of that, and on the 27th you’ll be able to see the proof of that."