Kai Madsen steps down from Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board

After more than five decades of helping make Christmas dreams come true for many Manitobans, Kai Madsen is retiring from his position as executive director of the Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board.

It ends a long-time relationship with the board that delivers Christmas cheer through thousands of hampers to the city’s less fortunate.

“It’s been a wonderful journey, a large part of my life and I owe them a debt of gratitude,” said Madsen in a statement. “I’ve seen the best of everybody and when you think well of people, good things happen.”

Under Madsen’s leadership, the board, with help from donors and volunteers, delivered about 17,000 hampers every year. Last year, the pandemic forced the board to change tactics, so it handed out food vouchers instead. This year, the board hopes to return to normal full hamper deliveries.

Board chairperson Shawna Bell will take over the now-vacant executive director position and says planning for next year’s holiday season has already begun.

“As a lifelong supporter of the work that the Cheer Board does, I feel it is so important that we are able to get back to doing what we do best,” said Bell in a statement.

Madsen said he cherished his time with the board and is thankful he had the opportunity to contribute to his community in such a meaningful way.