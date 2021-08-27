Kainai powwow cancelled in southern Alberta due to rising COVID-19 numbers

A southern Alberta First Nation says it has cancelled an upcoming powwow due to rising cases of COVID-19.

The Kainai powwow was to be held from Sept. 3 to 5.

The Blood Tribe chief and council say they have also postponed a rodeo and hand games, and cancelled relay races, golf and softball.

They say the health and well-being of the Blood Tribe is important and the First Nation cannot risk straining hospitals.