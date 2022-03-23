Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday

A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.

The system is a coastal low that will move up from the northeastern United States. The developing low branching off from a system, moving from the United States Midwest into Ontario.

That is the same system responsible for a tornado outbreak in the southern United States Monday and Tuesday.

The inclement weather will start Thursday evening with the arrival of snow in western New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia.

Through the overnight, snow mixing with, or turning to, ice pellets and freezing rain develops across the region.

The icy weather will be most persistent for northern and eastern areas of the Maritimes on Friday. Western Nova Scotia and southwestern New Brunswick will have a faster transition to rain. The mix of precipitation clears the Maritimes Friday afternoon and evening, west-to-east.

The northern most areas of New Brunswick can expect some snow and ice pellet accumulation of 10 to 20 cm.

Much of the remainder of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, as well as northern and eastern areas of Nova Scotia have a risk of a prolonged period of freezing rain Friday morning. Cape Breton could see some freezing rain linger into Friday afternoon.

Ice collection from freezing rain can cause some power outages. Areas that see mostly rain, including near the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia, can expect general totals of 20 to 40 mm.

The wind will pick up a bit on Friday. East and southeast gusts peaking 30 to 60 km/h for much of the region. Gusts peaking near 90 km/h for northern Inverness County, N.S., due to the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands.

Special Weather Statements are in effect for parts of all three Maritimes provinces. Environment Canada advising the public to monitor the forecast and any further alerts issued.

